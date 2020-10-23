To the editor:
Several months ago I read the news that five of the seven Stillwater School Board seats were up for election. What led to this? As I began to research, I learned that much of the Board’s time and energy had been wasted on petty micromanaging. The voices of many constituents weren’t being heard.
I reached out to a current board member to get some clarity on what needed to happen to have the bus terminal investigation report released to the public but never received an answer.
I reached out to several candidates who are currently running for this office and they not only listened to my voice on the issues but shared their perspectives and engaged in a conversation about how to ensure the learning environment supports all students in Stillwater Area Public Schools District. Because that is why the board exists. To represent, lead and serve the district.
To establish expectations for student achievement and quality operational performance.
And then monitor actual performance against those expectations. It seems the current board is working against these goals. Or maybe they have other goals altogether.
Mary Turnberg
Stillwater
