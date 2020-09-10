To the editor:
The upcoming Stillwater School Board election requires a review of lingering, unresolved issues.
The current Stillwater school board doesn’t know what it doesn’t know.
Throughout the past couple of years, the majority of the board has acted without thinking about the long-term consequences of its actions.
The huge public fight about getting rid of the superintendent was all about the majority on the board trying to get payback for the closing of three elementary schools. The Superintendent had recommended the closures based on scientific and factual data. Data that was collected and analyzed by experts. Her recommendation then went to the 2017 school board. And, the board decided to close the three schools.
When members were elected to the board who didn’t like the closures, they sought out someone to blame—the superintendent. For two years, the Stillwater District had to endure the spectacle of a professional educator being insulted and blamed by the school board for the closings.
Finally, she was forced to leave even though her support from the community, teachers and parents, continued to grow. The school district lost a superintendent whose only fault was telling the truth and helping the district.
What the majority of the board didn’t know was the impact this spectacle had on the district. The district is now seen as a sandbox where a bunch of toddlers throw sand at someone they don’t like. As a place where professional decisions are not valued.
Roger Ziemann
Stillwater
Editor’s note: Roger Ziemann is a candidate for a 2-year seat on the Stillwater Area Public Schools board.
