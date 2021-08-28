To the editor:
This month, the Frontline Worker Pay Working Group has been meeting at the capitol to determine how to allocate the $250 million the legislature set aside for the essential workers who sacrificed so much during the pandemic. These were the people who bravely showed up to work every day during the pandemic to deliver crucial services to Minnesotans.
These essential workers are our friends, our neighbors and our family members. They are the nurses, doctors, and long-term healthcare professionals who took care of patients infected with COVID-19.
They are also our grocery store employees, child care providers and educators who put their lives at risk to ensure that our basic needs were being met in a time of crisis. We owe them all a debt of gratitude. A check for back pay will never be enough to show our full appreciation for them, but it’s a start.
The working group has until Sept. 6 to come up with recommendations for how to allocate the money. I encourage them to include all of our essential workers in these payments.
In doing so, it will likely create a need to increase the pool of money to ensure that the checks to each individual are meaningful, but these workers are worth it. Senator Karin Housley is a co-chair of the working group that will make those recommendations. I encourage everyone to reach out to Senator Housley and remind her of your own story, or that of someone close to you, who gave, and continues to give, so much to our community.
Urge her to make sure that the list of essential workers eligible for the backpay is inclusive and that the amount will be meaningful. Senator Housley can be reached at sen.karin.housley@senate.mn.Unfortunately, the pandemic is not done yet. With the delta variant increasing around the area, these same essential workers, who are exhausted already from the last 17 months, are already being asked to step up again. We owe it to them to show our deep appreciation and I hope the legislature will do the right thing.
Steve Johnson
West Lakeland Township
