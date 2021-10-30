To the editor:
Am I the only one who thinks that using the COVID relief money for city development is not its original intent? As a taxpayer, it would be nice to see the funds earmarked for COVID relief used for things that benefit people now.
Any money from the government, I helped to fund it through taxes. It reminds me of ‘trickle down’ — with maybe a small benefit in 10 years to the people who need it.
I don’t see how that will help all of the individuals who are still hurting financially from this situation.
What about giving some daycare assistance so that people can return to work? Or education to teach a useful skill that people can get a decent job.
Or set up some other programs where people can reach out —at least get feedback from people: set up an email or office where people can submit their ideas and greatest needs.
Maybe these things were done. I’d like to hear from those who are still having a hard time.
What was done with the other funds given to the county?
The information is probably in the records somewhere but it would be nice to see a listing of how the funds for COVID relief in our county were spent.
I am retired and lucky to be OK in this situation, but I am not OK with those with control using assistance meant to help those who need it most, used for the wrong purposes.
Carol Dittbenner
Stillwater
