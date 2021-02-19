To the editor:
I just read Stuart Groskreutz’s piece on the Stillwater Pony Alpine Suburban East Conference meets and am compelled to write to express my gratitude. We are privileged to have such a knowledgeable, thorough and astute reporter writing about this team (and many others!). Groskreutz’ experience shows and really benefits this community, these kids, their families, and those of us who are simply interested.
When we read his work in your publication, it’s clear how very much experience matters.
There is subtext and depth to Groskreutz’ reporting, a beautiful thing to see.
Thanks to him for not only doing his job well but for his obvious heart and caring for this community.
Amy Schwantes
Stillwater
