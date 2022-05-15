I love the idea of having a place where our kids can hang out and have a good time. I was also a skater — albeit a terrible one.
And let’s be clear: accessible and attractive recreation for our kids is important. We want them outside and enjoying each other’s company. Skateboarding is a fun solution.
There’s a couple of things that we should acknowledge upfront:
1. We have a skate park currently (next to the Rec center). It isn’t used often because it is too far away from the action.
2. Downtown has become enormously more pedestrian than it has in the recent past. We have beautiful new trails and the city is working hard to ensure that our riverfront is pedestrian friendly.
3. Mixed use (skateboards/electric bikes/other) can be hazardous and people strolling downtown should not have a dodge traffic to enjoy the river.
State Sen. Karin Housley is authoring a bill that will give a matching grant from 350,000 to $1 million toward a Stillwater public skate park. If we can get enough support, we’re likely able to execute on something.
We hear regularly from the downtown business owners that skateboarders present a challenge to the business.
This is fair feedback, and skateboarders should take note that the latitude you’ve been given is not guaranteed – be a good citizen and pick up your board when your near one of our businesses or older residents.
I believe a park near downtown might make sense if (and only if) it is coupled with passive measures to ensure that our park benches, curbs, and ramps are not used for skateboarding. That creates wear a on our infrastructure and in the case of ramps – it’s dangerous.
What’s missing from the equation is more public input. Please consider this an opening volley for a much larger discussion with your City Council.
There are a few ways to go about that: Speaking at a council meeting, email council members, or attend a Parks Commission meeting as they will make a recommendation on where we put a skate park (if we move forward).
Editor’s note: Larry Odebrecht is a City Councilor for the city of Stillwater.
