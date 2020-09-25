To the editor:
I am grateful to have served on the Stillwater Area Schools Board of Education for six years. When I announced my resignation on June 11, only God knew we would soon be leaving this area to pursue different jobs. It is with deep sadness that we leave, but we trust that great things are ahead as well.
Some of the issue is a difference in philosophy. I believe the public should have a say in how the public schools are run. That’s why there is a school board and the voters get to choose who serves in that role. The other philosophy is that we should do as administration says. It’s a “Don’t question the experts” view. While I have not always agreed with the actions of all of these candidates at all times, the following are who I would vote for if I were remaining in this district:
Dawn Beavers – I met with Dawn before I resigned and was impressed by her dedication to making the district better.
Tim Brewington – He cares deeply about kids, has a special ed lens, and wants healing for the district.
Bill Gilles – He has been following district happenings for many years, is smart, and cares about kids.
Mike Ptacek – While we sometimes disagreed (strongly) on how things were done, I don’t doubt his commitment and dedication to this district. No one spent more time on board work than he.
Sarah Stivland – I most appreciate her tenacity and refusal to give up. We also disagreed at times, but I still believe she will work hard to serve our schools well.
There is deep division in our district. All parties need to say they have had enough and to do everything in their power to come together. One of the lines in a song I’ve been listening to lately says, “If we fall, we fall together. If we rise, we rise together.”
I wish this district the greatest success in the future and pray for hope and healing for our students, staff, and families. Rise together.
Shelley Pearson
Stillwater
