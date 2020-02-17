Community Design Team was highly discouraging
To the editor:
I applied for the Stillwater Area School District Community Design Team (CDT), which was formed to discuss existing and future facility needs for the district. I was confident my background in construction could be of use to a team such as this.
The CDT started out with roughly 30 people of whom were picked out of a large pool of people that went through an application process. Those applications were vetted by the Community Engagement Committee of the school board. A short time after I was notified I had been selected as a member, I received an email stating membership of the committee had grown to about 70 members. I’ve come to understand that our administration provided the additional 40 or so members without those members having to complete the same application process I was required to complete. Nor were these additional members vetted by the Community Engagement Committee. The team became heavily one sided with representation that seemed to share the exact vision our administration has been pushing for the southern end of our district.
As I progressed through the “design” process my concern and frustration multiplied. Open and in-depth dialogue between members regarding ideas outside of the vision that our administration had set, was highly discouraged. Each meeting required time to prepare myself for negative reactions from the team when expressing such ideas.
I have been on varying committees in my professional career and had never experienced a committee like this. The facilitators had to be pressed to provide members with adequate and necessary data to be able to make informed decisions. Sometimes that information was never provided. How could anyone be expected to make such huge planning decisions in this kind of environment?
I ultimately resigned from this committee as I cannot in good conscience support the plans that came out of this process. I had looked forward to a creative and widespread group, who were willing to think outside of the box to problem solve. Sadly, that didn’t happen.
Heather Morris
Marine on St. Croix
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.