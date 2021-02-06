To the editor:
I am a member of the Let Them Learn MN community and we are actively working to get schools open to in-person learning. According to all the latest data from the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the scientific community, it has been proven that schools are safe for students, teachers, and staff. Why are we all of a sudden not
“following the science?”
In a recent study, it was shown that teachers are not at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19, unlike nurses, doctors and some factory workers. In another study, 90,000 teachers, staff, and students were in-person learning and had zero cases of COVID-19 spread within the school district while using masks and social distancing.
Our state has finally given more control to local school districts and are allowing districts to submit plans for reopening. We no longer have to use the county data exclusively. Our district data show that there have been no cases of transmission within our schools.
Parents who do not feel comfortable sending their students back to school can still choose distance learning.
Why is Stillwater so slow on their roll out? Why was Stillwater among the last 20% of districts in the state to allow K-12 students back in the classroom? Why are high school students not allowed to come back to school until April 5, and then not even a full day? Is our community satisfied with this plan?
The suicide and mental health data are very clear. We are hurting our students by keeping them out of school longer. I pray every day that no students have to die from self-inflicted harm before our district wakes up. I stay up at night worried about our students. Do our school board, administration, and teachers worry about that also? If so, why aren’t we pushing for a faster rollout? We can no longer blame the Governor or MDH/MDE. We must make our own choices as a district. When will we demand more for our students? When is enough, enough?
Dawn Beavers
Stillwater
