Are you afraid of the dark? Join a small group for a unique experience to walk the halls of the Washington County Historic Courthouse with Courthouse by Candlelight.
A series of tours are planned at intervals the evenings of Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.
Explore the areas typically closed to the public, including the basement, sheriff’s residence, and the old 1900s county jail.
Tours are recommended for those ages 12 and older. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. Note that there will be dim lighting, low-hanging objects, and uneven terrain. Due to the nature of the tour, it is not handicap accessible.
The cost is $10 per person, and advance reservations are required. Reservations may be made on the Washington County website at www.co.washington.mn.us.
