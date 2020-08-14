Board selects temporary members
To the editor:
The Stillwater School Board chose two people to serve on the board for the next couple of months, filling in for two members who recently resigned. Voters will choose permanent replacements on Nov. 3.
I had applied for one of those interim positions, but in the end I withdrew my application. Why? I had seen the list of the people who applied, and I knew the Board could choose two excellent candidates who would fill in admirably until the election was held. Full disclosure: I am running in November for one of those “resignation” seats, to fill out the final two years of the term.
In withdrawing, I urged the board to follow the example of previous Stillwater School Boards by choosing someone who is not running this fall. Previous boards had always been careful to avoid acting as kingmakers. They had chosen people for brief interim positions who were not planning to run. I also urged them to bring underrepresented voices to the table, and I was happy to see that there were multiple people of color who applied for the interim positions.
But they chose two people who are running in the fall, elevating them to the board and thus giving them a platform, greater visibility, and advantage over other candidates.
One, Tim Brewington, an Evangelical pastor, is a Black man. To be sure, he interviewed well, and I welcome his voice and perspective on the board. But there were other people of color who applied, including a Native American woman and a Black woman. Either would have provided a perspective that is not currently present on the board, and neither of them is running in November.
Much more troubling is the choice of Bill Gilles by the Board Majority, and it seems like an attempt to give an advantage to one of their own. Gilles’ statements during the Board’s Open Forum reveal him to be in sync with the Board Majority’s opposition to the school closings and recent ouster of Superintendent Denise Pontrelli. His resume does not reveal any previous involvement with the District or any other experiences that would particularly qualify him for the board. If he has ever served on a board, he didn’t list it.
Who was not chosen? A woman who had actually served on the Stillwater School Board for six years and has spent the last six teaching immigrants and students of color. She didn’t even make the first cut. Another “loser:” a well-known, deeply respected community member who has spent decades serving on multiple area nonprofit boards devoted to bettering the St. Croix Valley.
I was disappointed in their decision to overlook experience and elevate one of their own. But I can’t say I was surprised.
Beverly Petrie
Stillwater
