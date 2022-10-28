In this, and every election, your vote matters. Who you vote for, also matters. I’m proud and excited to support Nancy McLean- a hard-working, common-sense candidate for State Senate in District 33.
Nancy is a mom, small-business owner and community volunteer. She has dedicated her life to helping others. Nancy worked as a Human Resources professional at 3M for many years, and now runs her own mental health therapy practice.
As a former State Senator who was fortunate to represent much of this area for 10 years, I know that Nancy’s priorities align with those values of our district. She will work tirelessly to provide access to affordable health care, and to ensure funding for quality education. Nancy believes in the importance of promoting opportunities for young people to attend trade schools and higher education.
Nancy is a strong advocate for preserving and protecting Minnesota’s precious natural resources, and believes in the value of a green economy. Another of Nancy’s priorities is working for tax relief for families and small businesses. Her work has made her keenly aware of how decisions made by politicians impact the lives of everyday citizens.
Nancy has integrity, courage and perseverance. She won’t leave $9 billion on the table and go home. She’ll get the job done. She cares deeply about our communities and will devote her energies to making a positive difference.
Your vote matters. Join me in voting for Nancy McLean!
