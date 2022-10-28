I’m replying to Tim Howard’s letter of Oct. 21, but also to a diatribe clipped to our lawn sign this week. The latter was by Daniel Pilla, a tax-litigation specialist. Joe Miller posted the “discussion”, but he also prints articles from anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers. Who is really standing up for our kids’ health here?
You’re at liberty to not wear a mask or get a shot. But if you’re having surgery and look up at the doctors, nurses - and respiratory therapists- aren’t you relieved they’re wearing masks and are vaccinated?
“They” say that liberals will confiscate your guns. No. But universal background checks make sense! Stop the fear-mongering and be truthful.
Aren’t you thankful for regulations that prevent companies from polluting our air and water? I’m grateful that the FDA aims to keep our food and medications safe. Laws help protect us.
I’m not seeing compassion for those who can’t provide their own health insurance through part-time jobs. And what some call “whimsical social programs” actually provide a safety net for seniors and disabled people. It’s not pro-life to cut Medicare and Social Security. It is pro-life to help young mothers obtain food, safe housing, and jobs.
We are free to own property - if we have the wealth to do so. If you begrudge your taxes helping your community and state, think what they’re used for. Maintenance of roads and bridges. Maintaining law enforcement, education, parks, and water and sewer service. Which would you like to go without...? It’s not “socialism”; it’s called civilization.
Compare Minnesota schools to those in states with no property tax or rates under 1%. Sure, we can improve, so let’s invest in our kids and grandkids! And let’s have them immunized so we don’t have a resurgence of polio.
Jesus never aimed for power in the government. He had compassion on the poor. And He said to pay your taxes.
Jefferson and Madison knew that without separating church from state, there would be no religious freedom.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.