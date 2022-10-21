Forget the “D” and “R”. Forget how you’ve “always voted.” If we learned anything from 2020, it’s that policies matter, not personalities. What policies will the candidate support and how will they affect you and your family? Three issues that affect virtually all of us are public safety, the economy including tax policy, and public education.
Are you ok with de-funding the police? A revolving door justice system? Cashless bail with violent criminals out the same day? Candy-colored fentanyl pills pouring across our open border? Can anything good be accomplished if first we don’t feel safe in our homes, neighborhoods, and cities?
How’s the cost of living today working for you? 401(k) plans tanking? How about the massive fraud with government programs? Are you OK with Minnesota collecting $3 billion over forecast while sitting on a $10 billion surplus? Whose money is it anyway? Do you know Minnesota’s lowest income tax rate (5.35%) is more than twice the average low rate of our four neighbors? Minnesota also taxes Social Security and estates, one of only a few states to tax both. Have you asked yourself what are we getting in return? More programs?
Regarding public education, is it good for students, parents, and taxpayers that a very large, powerful union is running the public education system in Minnesota? Should students, parents and taxpayers have more seats at the table or are you going to send another teacher’s union rep. to St. Paul? Are you ok with sharply declining math and reading performance? What about lowering the academic bar in the name of equity? Does controversial gender ideology, alternative sexual lifestyles, and CRT belong in the classroom? Or should parents have a say in what their kids learn in school with academic excellence being highest priority?
Voting is a privilege and a responsibility that requires thoughtful reflection. Forget how you are supposed to vote or how you’ve always voted. Look forward and focus on the issues that truly affect you and your family. Then have the honesty and courage to vote accordingly on Nov. 8.
