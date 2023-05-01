To the editor:
We hear it all the time: Minnesotans help their neighbors. It’s what we do.
This legislative session, I am proud that many legislators are translating the best of Minnesota values into law. They are asking, what do Minnesotans need? What’s working and what’s not working for all Minnesotans?
An example: We in Minnesota value our right to vote. This legislative session, a new law restores the right to vote for people who have had a felony conviction and served their time. Now, they can proudly wear their “I Voted” sticker to work, along with the rest of us!
And these folks went to work confident that their kids will have a good breakfast and lunch. That’s thanks to a law passed this session. I’m pleased that the Stillwater area’s local Representative, Josiah Hill, co-authored that bill. Now, kids have the fuel to learn, no matter what mom and dad earn. Again, notice the value that says, “kids should not be shamed or go hungry,” translated into legislation?
On the Senate floor this week, I heard Senators reflect another value: We all have the right to respect, dignity, and self-determination. And that includes people who know in their hearts their true gender, no matter what it says on their birth certificate. I was proud to hear my local Senator, Judy Seeberger, speak up for those in our community who have been so viciously attacked when dealing with that reality in their family.
And the newly configured Minnesota legislature is finally tackling gun violence prevention! They know everyone should be safe in their homes and community and are working to make that happen.
There are many other recent examples where I see the best of Minnesota values guiding lawmakers. Minnesota will prosper when legislators create laws that reflect our values and have the courage and determination to speak up for what they know is right. This session, that’s happening!
Sandra Larson, Lakeland
