Minnesota’s 2023 legislative session has included a renewed focus on a bill that provides terminally ill patients the option to seek a prescription from their doctor for medication to end their life peacefully. Ten other states already allow medical aid in dying – from Oregon, the first state to approve the measure (1994), to New Mexico, the most recent state to adopt the law (2021). The Minnesota legislature has considered the bill since 2015, but has yet to adopt it.
Support for the measure is nonpartisan. A 2020 Gallup poll not only showed 74% support a medical aid in dying option, but also showed strong approval percentages across all demographic groups surveyed. Similarly, those who completed the Minnesota state legislature’s questionnaire at the 2016 state fair also supported the measure (67% in the House poll; 68% in the Senate poll).
With this broad-based approval level from voters there is no reason to delay passage of this important legislation that guarantees individual bodily autonomy and provides individuals the peace of mind that comes from knowing they have options should their suffering become intolerable.,
In my case, my older brother Doug’s experience showed me that giving the option to control the dying is the best avenue to peace, acceptance and relief for both the individual and their family.
In 2014, Doug received a diagnosis of multiple system atrophy, a neurodegenerative disease for which there is no effective treatment. Over time, Doug’s muscles slowly lost their strength until he could barely stand or walk and could only speak in a whisper. He was so hunched over he could only see the ground. He lived in a tremendous amount of pain. He suffered contractures, severe tremors, and bladder and blood pressure dysfunction. He wrote that he felt, “Hemmed in at every turn. Life should be more than enduring various therapies in a futile attempt to keep death at bay.”
Fortunately for Doug, the state where he lived, New Mexico, passed its End of Life Options Act in 2021. Doug’s relief was palpable: “I’ve lost control of my life; this law allows me to take control of my death.” Multiple doctors agreed that Doug qualified: he was terminally ill with a prognosis of six months or less to live; he was mentally capable of making his own healthcare decisions; and he was able to self-ingest the medication. He was one of the very few ailing individuals who meet all the qualifications.
As he neared his 73rd birthday, Doug chose a date to ingest the medicine. He and his caregiving spouse Shelley invited us to celebrate Doug’s life with them during the days preceding. We played music, told stories, and looked at old photographs. When the day arrived, we all sat in a semicircle around Doug’s bed while the doctor carefully reviewed the process in detail. Doug ingested the medication. He quickly said he felt dizzy, then hot, then tired. He closed his eyes. It was quiet; he didn’t seem anxious; everything just slowed down. His tremors went away. Eventually he let out a really long, slow exhale, which the doctor declared was his last. From ingestion to death was less than 20 minutes.
Witnessing Doug’s peaceful death compelled me to actively advocate for bringing medical aid in dying to Minnesotans. My personal reasons are shared by so many people who have experienced this in their own lives, their own family.
Unfortunately, terminally ill Minnesotans don’t have this choice right now. We need our lawmakers to act. Minnesotans who believe in bodily autonomy need to speak up and encourage legislators and the Governor to pass legislation this year.
And if your legislators are hesitant to support the MN End of Life Option Act, ask them to speak from their heart rather than their head. It could help their own siblings, parents, or even themselves.
