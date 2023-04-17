Letter to the editor:

Minnesota’s 2023 legislative session has included a renewed focus on a bill that provides terminally ill patients the option to seek a prescription from their doctor for medication to end their life peacefully. Ten other states already allow medical aid in dying – from Oregon, the first state to approve the measure (1994), to New Mexico, the most recent state to adopt the law (2021). The Minnesota legislature has considered the bill since 2015, but has yet to adopt it.

