To the editor: Last month, a few of my Alzheimer’s Association colleagues were able to go to Washington, D.C. to meet with the office of my representative, Betty McCollum. My colleagues and I advocate for all people with dementia, but especially for my uncle and brother-in-law. I wish I’d had more time with them.

Thanks to bipartisan champions in Congress, we’ve made great progress advancing research on Alzheimer’s and dementia, providing hope to families like mine in the midst of a terrible disease. And now, with the FDA’s approval of Alzheimer’s treatments which slow its progression at an early stage, our hopes have been lifted even higher.

