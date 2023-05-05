To the editor: Last month, a few of my Alzheimer’s Association colleagues were able to go to Washington, D.C. to meet with the office of my representative, Betty McCollum. My colleagues and I advocate for all people with dementia, but especially for my uncle and brother-in-law. I wish I’d had more time with them.
Thanks to bipartisan champions in Congress, we’ve made great progress advancing research on Alzheimer’s and dementia, providing hope to families like mine in the midst of a terrible disease. And now, with the FDA’s approval of Alzheimer’s treatments which slow its progression at an early stage, our hopes have been lifted even higher.
However, CMS, or Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the agency that runs Medicare, has a policy that only applies to those with Alzheimer’s disease and is blocking access to these and future treatments. This is unjustified, harmful, and unfair.
I am so thankful that McCollum asked CMS to change this policy and I hope that our other elected leaders from Minnesota and elsewhere will join her.
Every day without access to FDA-approved drugs, more than 2,000 people transition to a more advanced stage of Alzheimer’s where they are no longer eligible for treatment. This class of treatments has been clearly proven to delay progression, extending time in the early stage of Alzheimer’s when individuals can still participate in daily life, remain independent, and make future healthcare decisions.
Please don’t allow people living with dementia, and their families, to be treated like this. My uncle and brother-in-law deserve better and need your support.
Jim Dudley, Alzheimer’s Association Advocate, Stillwater
