To the editor:

Action beats reaction every time. As a retired St. Paul cop, instructor/coach and athlete, I’ve heard and repeated this mantra countless times. Well-trained good guys or gals with guns are shot and killed because the bad guy’s action beats the good guy’s reaction every time. Armed with an assault rifle loaded with a high-capacity magazine, a bad guy with little skill and training can kill a highly trained cop because the bad guy can just point and spray a multitude of extraordinarily powerful lethal rounds before a cop can react.

