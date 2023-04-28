Action beats reaction every time. As a retired St. Paul cop, instructor/coach and athlete, I’ve heard and repeated this mantra countless times. Well-trained good guys or gals with guns are shot and killed because the bad guy’s action beats the good guy’s reaction every time. Armed with an assault rifle loaded with a high-capacity magazine, a bad guy with little skill and training can kill a highly trained cop because the bad guy can just point and spray a multitude of extraordinarily powerful lethal rounds before a cop can react.
Anyone claiming that gun control legislation to expand background checks and create red flag laws is a violation of the Second Amendment is wrong. The Second Amendment begins with the words “well-regulated” and refers to “militia,” which equates in modern times to the National Guard. Retired Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Warren Burger (Republican and St. Paul Johnson High School graduate) stated the Second Amendment, “has been the subject of one of the greatest pieces of fraud, I repeat the word fraud, on the American public by special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime.”
How many brave law enforcement heroes, how many children, how many mentally ill family members, how many abuse victims need to be slaughtered before legislators ACT or even REACT to this escalating epidemic of gun violence? Children gunned down in schools, cops assassinated, wives, girlfriends, coworkers, patients, store and business customers murdered, even by the dozens, haven’t fazed legislators who are owned by gun lobbyists and NRA. Their inaction is dereliction and negligence in their duty to protect the public.
State Senator Judy Seeberger has authored and supported public safety bills, including legislation on refinery worker safety, stiffer penalties on those pushing fentanyl, and commonsense gun legislation. The vast majority of Minnesotans and voters in senate district 41 (Democrats and Republicans combined) endorse commonsense background checks and red flag laws which prevent more people who shouldn’t have access to firearms from obtaining them. We should thank Seeberger for her hard work and ACTION this session.
