The purpose of a public supported education in a public school is to teach students what the community needs them to know. The client of the public school is the entire community, the public. Community residents should be fearful of any school board candidates who believe that parents should have a bigger say in what schools teach. Parents do have the option to choose to send their kids to a private school, selected because the school teaches the values the parents want taught.
The role of the community, including the parents of its students, in public schools is two-fold: to vote for representatives and to vote on the amount of funding the community is willing to provide the school system. In District 834, the community is represented by an elected school board of seven at large citizens. Five of those board seats are on the ballot.
There should be significant teacher/parent collaboration about the social/emotional needs of the individual child. There should be little or no collaboration between a parent and teacherabout the curriculum they will be taught. The teachers and the administration should collaborate on curriculum, always with an eye toward state standards, and bring that curriculum to the school board, for final approval. If amendments to the selected curriculum are suggested, there should be collaboration between teachers, administration and the school board in deciding on those amendments and the final curriculum.
At the start of the school year, teachers have a responsibility to inform parents and students what the curriculum will be. That curriculum is then taught by the teachers who are employed by the district, that is the entire community, represented by the elected school board.
Vote for school board candidates who will represent the entire District 834 community. In this election, those candidates are Andrew Thelander, Eva Lee, Pete Kelzenberg, Bev Petrie and Alison Sherman.
