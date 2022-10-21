To the editor:

Tired, like I am, of nasty political ads interrupting a pleasant evening? Disgusted, like I am, of political extremism attempting to divide and destroy? There is a solution. It’s called ranked choice voting, and it’s used in Maine, Alaska, and dozens of cities in Utah, Texas and Minnesota. RCV gives more voice and more choice to the voter. Instead of voting for a single candidate in a race, the voter ranks the choices. Mary is my first choice, Brian is my second choice, and I really don’t want Cindy. It’s that simple. If, on the first round of counting, no candidate gets more than 50% of the votes cast, the candidate with the fewest votes (Mary) is dropped off. For voters like me who ranked Mary first, our second-place choice is now assigned to the remaining candidates (either Brian or Cindy) until one of them garners more than 50%.

