conservationist

Pechacek and Mecklin run their farm with a focus on conservation and sustainability.

One hundred and forty years ago, Jim Pechacek’s family purchased a plot of land in southern Washington County near the present-day location of Lost Valley Prairie Scientific and Natural Area. Over the years, the Pechacek family coaxed corn and vegetables from the rich, brown soil, tended farm animals and grew their family. Today, Jim and his wife Caroline continue the family farming tradition with an emphasis on conservation and sustainability. 

“We have cows, goats and chickens,” Pechacek explains, “but we consider ourselves to be semi-retired.” 

