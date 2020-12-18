Imagine for a moment what it would be like to be living in a city where it’s just as safe and easy to get around by bike, bus, or on foot as it is by car.
A place where streets are designed — not just as a way to get as fast as possible from Point A to Point B — but as places to encourage physical activity, carbon-free transportation, local shopping, and socializing with neighbors.
A place with sidewalks everywhere, bicycle lanes, updated striping, paved shoulders, and pedestrian refuge medians; and where cars and trucks are limited to speeds of 20-25 miles per hour, not 30-40 mph. This scenario exists as a blueprint called “Complete Streets” that Minnesota Department of Transportation actually uses to plan highway construction nowadays. Many of Minnesota’s cities have taken these steps on their own.
In fact, 20 states and 300 cities nationwide have adopted Complete Streets policies. https:// www.dot.state.mn.us/planning/completestreets.
So where is Stillwater? Alexandria, Battle Lake, Richfield, Bloomington, Rochester, St. Peter, St. Paul, Minneapolis and lots of other cities have adopted Complete Streets policies. This results in safety for all travelers, accessibility for seniors, people with disabilities, and children. Of the many things we’ve learned during a difficult 2020 is that we value social connections during a time of physical distancing. Have you noticed how much more inviting downtown is with sidewalk dining and closed streets?
Walking and biking safely through our Stillwater neighborhoods continues to connect us. And here’s a surprise! Livable, walkable, bikeable, safe neighborhoods increase property values!
Sustainable Stillwater MN has written a Complete Streets resolution for the city of Stillwater to adopt or modify that is now being circulated among city staff. It calls for Stillwater to use Complete Streets criteria on all new civil engineering, resurfacing, and road reconstruction projects. It also pledges the city commit to lower speed limits in neighborhoods as widely as possible.
Here is where you come in. Our city government depends on collaboration with people in the community in order to function effectively. It is crucial that Stillwater citizens feel comfortable interacting with their elected representatives and participating in the process of developing the community they wish to have. The mayor and city council hear plenty from paid lobbyists, but it is more important that they hear directly from the people who need transportation options that are resilient and sustainable.
We can’t meet today’s transportation needs with yesterday’s limited choices. It’s critically important that new transportation investments create resilient options that enhance freedom for all types of people to get around and allow them to take back their streets from the tyranny of motor vehicles.
Sustainable Stillwater MN is a 501c3 nonprofit organization working to make Stillwater more green, sustainable, and resilient.
