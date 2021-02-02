Given the amount late night rummaging in the kitchen this week, I can assume the Christmas cookies are officially gone.
When I checked my “secret” hiding place, under the summer life jackets in the back porch, I found nothing, but an empty can of sunscreen and a flamingo can cooler. I’m not sure what stung more- the loss of sugar or the loss of summer.
Defeated and pale, I retreated to the kitchen for a handful of chocolate chips only to interrupt a shouting match that rivaled the opening scene of the “Wolf of Wall Street.”
Either there was a serious deficit of some type or the entertainment hadn’t been paid — I couldn’t tell which because the speed of their barking made it difficult to decipher many nouns.
I can tell you, there was “spittle” — evidence that words were coming out of mouths before they were fully formed, let alone filtered.
In an effort to defuse the situation, I tried to predict what was at the heart of this culinary argument. Was there a shortage of extra cheddar Goldfish? Did somebody take the last passionfruit La Croix? Is the blender blade missing? Did someone try to toast the Tupperware lids again? Don’t even tell me we are out of ketchup as wars have been started for less.
But, this argument appeared to be about a lack of civility rather than a scarcity of sugar.
Spoons. Apparently, we don’t have enough spoons in our home for everyone to responsibly eat soup or ice cream at the same time. Certainly, this warrants spittle.
Sidenote: I am a lame cook in January. After November turkeys and mountains of December cookies, January shows up with a tired ladle and a straw.
If it were socially acceptable, January would be the month of the adult bib. I have not prepared anything with specific servings since the New Year arrived (unless you count frozen pizzas, which in a house full of teenagers, 1 pizza = 1 serving). Plates have enjoyed a well-deserved vacation and knives have known nothing outside of the butter dish. When your nutritional options are based in broth, spoons become a hot commodity.
Such scarcity has brought about big feelings. Displaced feelings, but feelings, nonetheless. Because, if we do not have spoons readily available in the utensil drawer, what is the next staple of normalcy to disappear? Toilet Paper? School? Sports? Holidays? Friendships? Identity….
The answer, over and over, is “Yes”.
Yes, all aspects of normalcy have been banished in the last year and, of course, months and months of living an isolated reality will have repercussions for our children. And while decisions to isolate were made with the best intentions for health and safety, we have to expect their resiliency will have limitations. It is clear, our children can be strong and struggling at the same time.
I hear from parents who share strikingly similar observations and concerns.
“I thought I was giving her space, but now she won’t come out of her bedroom.”
“His laptop is open, but he has thirteen missing assignments to complete.”
“There are lots of tears. Even the smallest conflicts feel like an emotional storm.”
They need the spoons. In a world where nearly every routine and touchstone has been disrupted, the little things matter more than ever. The spoons are not trivial. The feelings about the spoons are deep and true.
I don’t have a lick of advice other than: Scoop them up, parents.
Deliver a cup of hot tea and chocolate to your teenage daughter’s door and let her complain about the latest Zoom follies without offering advice (and for the safety of everyone, knock first). Squeeze your baby into your arms while you watch Gilmore Girls Season Six … again. Even that senior in high school needs a good, firm hug each morning- in fact, he may need it the most.
They need us to remind them their world is intact, and the spoons will eventually return to the drawer. In the meantime, when all else fails, eat the ice cream with forks and celebrate improvisation.
