Election integrity continues to be an important issue in the 2022 election. Close to 30% of Americans believe the 2020 election was unfair. This year, Minnesota’s chief election officer, DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon is up for re-election against Republican-endorsed Kim Crockett.
Minnesotans should be proud they have led the nation in voter turnout in the past three elections. At the same time, concerns over the fairness of our elections need to be addressed so everyone is confident that no one who is eligible to vote is prevented from doing so, yet those who are ineligible are stopped.
Every election law causes trade-offs between the opportunity to vote and the security that only eligible ballots are counted. We strongly believe any reform of election laws should have bipartisan support. That said, we see more problems than benefits in requiring a photo I.D. from all voters. We think too many citizens (for example, the homeless) would end up disenfranchised. Crockett wants a free, government-issued photo I.D. for voting, and is concerned in particular about non-citizens voting. Simon opposes requiring a photo I.D., but said he sees promise in the future for pre-loading photos of all voters when they register and taking photos of those not already in the data base if they register at the polls on Election Day.
We support provisional ballots for people registering on Election Day, by which their vote would remain private, but would be set aside for seven days so election officials can verify the voter’s address. Crockett agrees, noting Minnesota is one of only three states that does not have provisional ballots. Simon is concerned about the details, and said, “Some people use provisional ballots not as a shield, but as a sword” to prevent eligible citizens from voting.”
We also support the continuation of state law requiring felons to complete their probation before their voting rights are restored. Simon would restore voting rights once a felon’s incarceration ends, even though he or she is still on probation. Crockett believes the person should make restoration, apologizing or otherwise atoning for the harm they have caused others, before having their rights restored.
We cautiously support a so-called “motor voter” law by which citizens are automatically registered to vote when they renew their driver’s license or other government I.D. Like us, Crockett has some reservations. She wants to see the details before signing off on any proposal. She said, “Don’t make election officials work harder than they already do.” Simon supports motor voter, noting the same screens and filters now used to verify voter eligibility would continue. He also would offer pre-registration to 16- and 17-year-olds; They would not be allowed to vote before age 18 but would then already be registered when they come of age.
Minnesota has one of the longest early voting periods in the nation, 46 days. We would not change that, while cautioning voters much can happen after voting begins that can affect how they vote. Simon agrees with us. Crockett thinks the early voting period should be much shorter but did not set a precise length.
In 2020, the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a foundation controlled by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, gave grants totaling $80 million nationwide, of which $7 million was spent in Minnesota, to help local governments finance elections. Much of this money was used for the purchase of personal protective equipment, but some was used to encourage people to vote. Get-out-the vote efforts have traditionally been left to political parties. Simon notes every local government that applied for a grant received money. Crockett is opposed to having private individuals or organizations financing election administration.
The goal with any election law reform should be to improve voters’ confidence that the election is fair for all citizens. Simon said the way to do that is “be as transparent as we can.” He noted Minnesota is part of 32 states that are involved with the bipartisan Election Registration Information Center, whose information is used to clean up voter rolls and catch people who try to vote in two states. He also pointed out Minnesota already requires an accuracy test to be conducted in public on all voting machines within two weeks before an election and that post-election audits are randomly performed on approximately 3% of the precincts.
Crockett thinks absentee voting should be allowed only if the voter gives a reason, and notes three -fourths of European nations have banned absentee voting because of fraud. She has claimed that the 2020 election was “rigged” because Simon attempted to change Minnesota law without legislative approval. He went to court and obtained a consent decree to accept ballots that arrived up to a week after Election Day (which the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals later required to be separated) and to waive the requirement requiring a witness’ signature on an absentee ballot (which a court accepted).
We encourage voters to compare their own preferences to Crockett’s and Simon’s positions on election reform. Clear differences between the two candidates exist. The winner will have significant influence over the 2024 election and the integrity of the system that allows each of us to be confident in our representative democracy.
