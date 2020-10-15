In previous years, The Zephyr Theatre had partnered with Wahoo! Adventures to host the Stillwater Haunted History Trolley Tour.
This year, because we’re still haunted by coronavirus safety restrictions, there won’t be trolley tours, but there will be two days of fun Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.
“Many of our favorite fall events have been canceled this year,” said The Zephyr’s Executive Director Calyssa Hall. “So, we wanted to create a safe, in-person community event for Halloween.”
Pumpkin carvers should be happy to see they have two chances to create award-winning jack-o’-lanterns at The Zephyr.
Those spooky, silly, cute, witty pumpkins will be entered in carving contests both days and then added to the Halloween decorations at the theatre. The trick:
All participants need to bring their own carving tools. The treat: All carvers get another pumpkin to take home.
The outdoor family-friendly events — with pumpkin carving, scavenger hunts, and kids’ costume contests — will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30, and noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 31. Tickets are $10.
On Oct. 31, Halloween lovers can add dancing shoes to their costumes and join the swing dance in the parking lot from 6 to 8 p.m. The adults-only fun — a masquerade party — will unfold at 8 p.m. and last until midnight with a bonfire (outdoors, of course) and special
performances and costume contests (indoors and outdoors). The indoor cash bar will be open. Tickets are $30.
Masks are recommended outside and required inside both days.
Rumor has it, Halloween masks that are both clever and coronavirus-rules compliant may earn extra style points during the costume contests at the masquerade party.
For tickets, go to stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org/events.
Outdoor dance
The Riverside Swing Band is heating things up, putting a modern edge on the vintage sounds of the Swing Era, as well as the ‘50s, rockabilly, blues, and original music.
Combining guitar, trumpet, saxophone, trombone, upright bass, drums, and four vocals, this band swings into action.
Come ready to dance.
The Riverside Swing Band will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater.
Admission starts at 5 p.m.
Pay what you can. Seating provided.
Social distancing — seating and dancing — observed.
Indoor cash bar open. Masks required inside, recommended outside.
For more information, visit the Zephyr Theatre at visit stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.