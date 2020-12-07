Have you decorated for the holidays yet? We usually do it the day after Thanksgiving.
I broke down a few years ago and started putting outdoor stuff up earlier when it was warm, but we would never turn things on until the day after Thanksgiving. Well, that changed this year. Perhaps it was COVID related, perhaps I’ve always wanted to turn things on earlier, but I didn’t want to get a hard time for doing it.
I will be the first to admit that playing Christmas songs in the stores in October is too soon. I remember hearing White Christmas while I was purchasing a Halloween decoration back in late September. Too soon!
Now I smile when I enter a store and hear the holiday classics playing throughout the stores. Speaking of Christmas songs, do you have a favorite? “Mine is I’ll Be Home for Christmas” performed by Elvis Presley.
I left our great state when I went off to college. It was hard to be away from family and everything I knew and loved.
So it was extra special to come home for the holidays. I think of that time of life every time I hear that song. And I love Elvis. All of his songs make me smile!
Are you enjoying your clear driveway? We haven’t had a significant amount of snow for over three weeks now.
I don’t see anything big on the horizon either. So let your shovels rest. They deserve the break. Let’s not forget we were thumped with 9.3 inches of snow in October, and we added another 8.8 inches in November.
I know it sounds weird, but that was fall snow. The winter solstice isn’t until Monday, Dec. 21, at 4:02 a.m. The good news: We will gain 4 seconds of daylight starting on the solstice. The bad news: It will be winter.
So far, we’ve had an incredibly dry and mild start to the month. Five years ago, we had our third mildest December. Perhaps we will take a run at that this year.
Twenty years ago, we had our fourth coldest. I don’t see that in our future. And I want to spend a moment talking about 2010. Just 10 years ago, we had our snowiest December on record. We were blanketed with 33.6 inches of snow that month.
Most of that fell during our fifth biggest snowstorm on record.
The 17.1 inches that fell on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11. If you don’t recall that storm, let me bring up the big notable. That storm caused the roof of the Metrodome to collapse early in the morning on Dec. 11. You can YouTube the video.
It was easy to get into the Christmas spirit with all of that snow on the ground.
And if this weather pattern continues, I may be talking about our historic chances of a brown Christmas. Regardless of the landscape, have a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and a wonderful New Year!
Stillwater native Chris Shaffer is WCCO’s chief meteorologist.
