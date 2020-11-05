The record 9.3” of snow we piled up last month is gone.
The frigid streak of highs in the 20s and 30s is a distant memory. It has been a glorious week. I wish the second week of November would be as nice as the first. Sadly, it won’t.
So get that yardwork done, sneak in a motorcycle ride or go for a long walk on your favorite path or trail.
Mother Nature will cooperate.
I always enjoy the first week after Halloween because it feels a bit like Easter.
Let me explain. My kids are now too grown to go trick-or-treating, and I am going to miss raiding their pillowcases full of treats. However, we do have plenty of leftover candy at our house.
My wife hides it, so when she isn’t looking I search the house from floor to floor looking for it. And when I find the chocolatey treats, it is like finding a golden egg on Easter.
Of course, I get in trouble from my wife, but it is worth it. Do you have a favorite candy? I’m not too picky. It sure was nice to see all of the cute kids in their costumes.
And how about that wind? Halloween was the second windiest day of 2020 to date only behind June 14 (I have no recollection of what I did or how windy it was that day).
Of course, I can’t remember what I had for breakfast this morning.
This is a big weekend for all of the deer hunters out there. All week long, I’ve been doing my best to let WCCO viewers know what the weather will be like at their hunting grounds.
Precipitation, temperature and wind are all important. No matter the weather, I wish you all a successful hunt, and I hope you continue to make wonderful memories with your hunting traditions.
And always remember, I will work for venison.
Speaking of traditions, Thanksgiving is less than three weeks away.
Do you remember last year? Not the conversations, the food and the indigestion.
The weather. We were hit with 9.2” of snow the two days before the holiday.
At least the roads were clear for travel, but it was a Christmas-like landscape. We would add 3.4” the 29th and 30th, and we totaled 14.3” for the month.
I am still trying to adjust to our early sunsets. By the end of the month, the sun will set at 4:33 PM. That is early. My Christmas lights will help light up the night. Yes, I am one of those guys that puts up the Christmas stuff the day after Thanksgiving.
I’m no Clark Griswold, but I do get into the holiday spirit.
And who can forget how Cousin Eddie got into the spirits.
I love Christmas Vacation. It’s a beaut Clark.
Stillwater native Chris Shaffer is WCCO’s chief meteorologist.
