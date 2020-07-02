During the winter months, most folks get excited when I tell them the temperature will warm above average. Of course, we love our heat around here, but is there a point where it gets too hot for you?
If I asked you what your ideal outdoor temperature was, what would it be? Personally, I love the 80s (I’m talking temperatures and not the decade…although I think it was the greatest decade). Things get tricky when you factor in the humidity. And this week, we’ve been dealing with our share of heat and humidity.
I’ve been asked on several occasions the meaning of the heat index. The simple answer is that it is a feel factor. In winter, we talk about the wind chill. That is when you combine the current temperature with the wind speed to get the value that it feels like on exposed skin. Well, the heat index is the summer version. However, this time you are combining heat and humidity to determine the feel factor temperature.
The average high this time of year is 83 degrees. I bet you wish it were 83 degrees today. I say enjoy the heat while we have it. In just five months, we’ll begin to complain about the cold again. This will go down as a hot Fourth of July. Not the hottest, since we would have to warm to 101 degrees like we did just eight years ago. I remember that cooker. Always remember to beat the heat. Take care of yourself by staying hydrated, seeking shade and just using common sense. Most don’t believe me when I say that heat is the number one weather related killer. Most don’t fear heat, and that’s what makes it so dangerous. Stay cool.
I’ve mentioned before that we have twin daughters who graduated from high school this year. I’ve been doing a lot of reminiscing these days. Every time my girls take off to do something with friends, I flash right back to my days doing the same thing. I loved hanging out at St. Croix Beach, everything related to downtown Stillwater and of course grabbing the largest scoop of ice cream at Nelson’s. My brother and I still call it Art’s just to get a laugh. However, I am sad that they won’t add a few of my pre-college favorites to their memory bank. It will be odd to not have a big Fourth of July fireworks display tomorrow night. And no Lumberjack Days? I get it, but I don’t like it. I have so many fond memories of that celebration from my youth up to bringing our kids to the festivities when they were little. I’m just hoping everything comes back bigger and better in 2021.
Have a wonderful Fourth of July. Be safe, have fun and make some wonderful memories.
Stillwater native Chris Shaffer is WCCO’s chief meteorologist.
