Stillwater, MN (55082)

Today

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.