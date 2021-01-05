We finally paid the price for our warm fall with a Christmas blizzard and -7 Fahrenheit temperatures. With 60 mile an hour winds it was difficult to see the neighbors’ houses.
But enough of that. Let’s dream of the future when everyone has been vaccinated, the skies are bright and flowers are blooming.
Brother Tony reports their Jade plant is blooming in Salinas and the smoke has cleared. The Dolan fire south of Salinas started on Aug. 18 is now 98% contained. From Cozumel, friends Darwin and Veronica share photos of warm comforting seas, beautiful flowers and sunsets, and Cozumel raccoons exploring at night.
Let’s give thanks for enduring 2020, and turn the page to 2021.
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
