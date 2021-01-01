This year failure is no option. We must make and keep those resolutions. Studies show there are many things that stop us and as an expert in procrastination I will share seven ways to fail at the task.
One: Too many Resolutions
If I honestly sit down and list what needs changing in my life... my goodness, that’s five sheets of paper single spaced. For those who don’t know what a typewriter is - it is another way of saying “a way too long Facebook post.” I had to narrow my list down to three out of 3,274.
Two: Picking the hard ones
Failure starts because it’s tempting to pick the three easy resolutions such as; “giving up lime juice with lutefisk,” or “watching less Colombo” or even “putting the step counter on the dog before playing Frisbee.” Try to pick one solid resolution such as; “Using Olive Oil instead of Margarine” or “Making World Peace Happen.” Then stick to it and watch the wonderful results!
Three: Complicate Matters
Resolutions fail because they are not simple and clear. Examples of unclear are “Use less voluminous variations of verbiage” or “Like, say ‘like’ less (like really.)” It’s better to be pithy, “listen more - speak less.”
Four: None
There is no four. Enjoy the feeling of having less to do!
Five: Don’t Motivate Yourself.
This method of failure always succeeds. Instead, make a short list of reasons why eating less is a good idea such as - “If I have three donuts I will have to walk four miles to burn the calories!! Instead simply eat two cookies and a piece of cake and walk only two miles!”
Good reasons to keep each resolution is vital. I need to lose 15 pounds because that hurts my knees, feet, heart and back. I will be old soon... wait a minute... oops - too late! I can’t wait to exercise. Next to each resolution write three reasons or motivators to keep at it!
Six – ‘Munsters’ Re-runs
A favorite show from the 1960’s is always an excuse to drop exercise and veg-out. Vegging is a natural process started years ago when animals including humans were somehow or other evolving from vegetables.
I have a vegetarian veterinarian who stated that it was totally normal for my dog (and cat) to take cat naps. She said that a cat will nap up to 18 hours out of 24. It’s in our code too! We humans can’t help but also Veg-out. Consider the lowly pumpkin or cantaloupe... all their life their goal is to just lay there in the sun and get bigger.
However, you and I must fight our natural selection to lay down and instead - strive to exercise!
Seven: Don’t Laugh!
Failure can result from lack of joy in the process. Instead laughter helps with stress and frustration when resolutions don’t go well. The happy heart keeps us motivated and is good for us like medicine.
There you have it: Seven really good reasons to not to succeed at resolutions.
Fight these urges and you will achieve resolutions.
I have 15 pounds of good reasons to strive hard and succeed. I’m going to do it! And I will start burning calories right now by searching for the remote.
Norm is from the Forest Lake area and is a best-selling Teen and Children’s author who loves to laugh and is constantly searching for ways to do: “the laughter thing.” CleanComedyGuys.com
