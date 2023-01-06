Mississippi River from St. Anthony Falls

The American paddlefish is a survivor. For 65 million years, this gentle giant has roamed free-flowing rivers, braided channels, backwaters and oxbow lakes of North America, using the electroreceptors on its spoon-billed snout to search for tiny micro-animals, known as zooplankton, which comprise the entirety of its diet. One hundred years ago, however, the lengthy reign of the paddlefish nearly came to an end. 

When European-American settlers flocked to Minnesota, Wisconsin and other Midwestern states in the late 1800s, they built dams to power sawmills, and then hunted the abundantly plentiful paddlefish and sturgeon nearly to extinction. Now, many communities are tearing down dams and watching these ancient fish return. 

Load comments