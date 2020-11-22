When studying history we have all learned about the “blue laws” that dictated life in the Victorian age. Many, if not all, of these laws have gone by the wayside but there are still some places in the nation that follow them.
One law that seemed to be tough for people living in Stillwater back in the 1880s to follow was that of shutting down all businesses on Sundays. If caught open for business on Sunday, residents could be fined or even imprisoned.
By 1881, Stillwater Police seemed to be ignoring the concept of keeping businesses closed on Sunday — unless it was a saloon — or if there was a complaint. This irked many of the preachers in town, but none more so than the Rev. David Tice of the Methodist Church. Rev. Tice would walk to his church building at Third and Myrtle streets and in the summer of 1881 he would pass this young man selling peanuts to people on Sunday. Tice would inform the police and the police would come and arrest the young man, and he would have to appear in court and pay a fine.
According to the “Stillwater Messenger” of July 9, 1881, “the peanut vender on Third Street, north of Myrtle, was fined again this week for transacting business on Sunday, on complaint of Rev. D. Tice.”
The vender was a “cripple boy” named John Peterson and his brother, Peter Peterson, owned the granite and marble works in the city.
It was the vender’s brother that helped set him up for the business so that he could make a little money and not be a burden on his family or the public in general.
As the reverend continued to have John arrested, it soon all came to a conclusion one afternoon when Peter Peterson met the reverend at the corner of Third and Myrtle.
On Monday, July 11, 1881, the two men met each other at the corner.
Soon a conversation about the Sunday law was started and the exchange became heated. Although Rev, Tice was larger than Peterson, the reports were that Peterson soon assaulted the reverend and the two “had a rough and tumble fight in which both got scratched up quite badly” stated the “St. Paul Daily Globe.”
The entire affair was witnessed by many and both were brought before the city judge.
The court fined only Peterson, and he paid the $5.50 fine given him, but according to the Stillwater correspondent of the St. Paul Daily Globe, Peterson “remarked that he had enough left to pay another (fine).”
Tice, who noticed the write up in the “Daily Globe” quickly sent a letter to the correspondent of that paper regarding the paragraph of the affair and that items in the write up “has been so construed and perverted by the writer that it makes out several things so false as to be slanderous or a libel.”
Tice finished his letter by requesting that an “immediate correction should be made by the author of said writing or be held responsible for the consequences.”
The “Daily Globe” noted that they would take the matter under “advisement” and finished its own editorial with “let him pluck up courage and try some of the Main street houses that are larger” that were also open for business on Sundays.
Even with the notoriety of the events and the public sympathies clearly with the young peanut vender, Tice continued to make complaints against him.
“Rev. David Tice this week made his fourth consecutive weekly complaint against John Peterson, the crippled peanut vender, charging him a crime on doing business on Sunday. Defendant was fined ten cents (which goes to the county school fund) and $2.50 costs (which goes to the city),” According to the July 23, 1881 “Stillwater Messenger.” “Both sums were paid from a fund raised by subscription for that purpose.”
“The Stillwater Lumberman” stated that “Wednesday, Rev. David Tice again made complaint against Peterson. Mr. Tice has now given this experiment so thorough a trial, that if he has common sense he will abandon it.”
Tice let the events go, but did write a three-column explanation on why the Sunday law was important. It was printed in all of the Stillwater newspapers and the “Stillwater Lumberman” stated that would be the last they would print on the issue.
Tice left the Methodist Church later that year. He became known as the “church builder” in the area, building churches and congregations in Rushford, Marion, Austin, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis.
As for John Peterson, he later became a business partner with his brother in the marble works, and it was both he and his brother Peter that offered salesmen jobs to two prison inmates getting out on parole in 1901, Cole and Jim Younger.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
