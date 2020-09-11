For the past six months, Valley Access Channels in Stillwater has sponsored a series of cable programs about COVID-19 and its impact on our local communities. The series, entitled, “COVID-19: Recovery in the Valley,” recently focused on how our school district is responding to the pandemic for the upcoming school year.
Stillwater native Marguerite “Margot” Rheinberger, who holds an advanced degree in public health, has been hosting the programs. Rheinberger sat down in Stillwater’s Lowell Park for a round-table interview with Malinda Landsfeldt, interim Superintendent of Stillwater Area Public Schools; Dr. Jennifer Cherry, Assistant Superintendent of Stillwater Area Public Schools and Lowell Johnson, Director of Washington County’s Department of Public Health and Environment.
On Aug. 6, the school board voted to adopt Hybrid Learning as the model to begin the school year. Hybrid Learning is a mix between in-person learning and at-home, online learning. The first students arrived at school on Sept. 8 and learners will alternate starting in-person learning days throughout the year.
The model is designed to allow students and teachers to continue to connect despite changes because of the pandemic. Like everything in this season, the learning plans are subject to change depending on the progression of the virus and the government’s orders and advice.
Families had the option before Aug. 9 to opt into for all virtual learning, and around 25% of students will be fully online this fall.
Of course, parents and students alike want kids to be able to be back in school fulltime. There are many positive social aspects, the opportunity to collaborate with peers and learn different perspectives, and activities such as sports and clubs. But school also provides many children with resources to which they do not have access at home.
For example, free breakfasts and lunches from school may be a significant portion of a child’s nutrition for that day. At school, children are able to exercise and learn in a safe environment. Children also have access to trusted adults whom they can talk to if they feel unsafe or are struggling at home.
Schools are planning to make some changes to grading and assessment, although those changes are yet to be determined. The schools will have hand sanitizer available everywhere and have enough cloth masks for everyone. They are utilizing directional signs and extra cleaning supplies, alternating the Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, and changing air filters frequently.
Additionally, classrooms will operate at 50% their regular capacity of students, desks will be spaced, and staff will equally share the responsibility to help keep everyone safe.
A silver lining to all of this, Landsfelt says, is the opportunity we have had to learn about and utilize technology. Technology has helped us to accommodate different education styles and find new ways to process and retain information. Google Meet and Zoom have allowed for classes to have synchronous (live, real-time) or asynchronous (pre-recorded) class sessions. It is important that students and teachers are able to maintain connection through different forms of communication.
To strive toward equal access to technology, the district is providing Wi-Fi hotspots and devices to families who need them, and they are working to provide even more technological resources. Distance learning can never replace human connection, and student engagement will always be higher in-person. But with expanded quality instruction, adaptability, and collaboration, Stillwater Area Public Schools is making moves toward a bright future.
Updates on Stillwater Area Public Schools’ plans for fall 2020 are available at www.stillwaterschools.org/fall2020.
Louisa Westrup is a Stillwater native and student at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
