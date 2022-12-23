During the early years of settlement, there were not many people around. There were only a few people to attend celebrations, including the first Christmas celebrated in Stillwater. There were some settlers and some Native Americans who joined together to celebrate in the area’s first home, the Tamarack House.
The construction of the house began in the year 1841 with Joseph Hall overseeing the construction. The logs were halved together at the corners and held together with clay. When completed it looked a lot like the adobes of Lower California.
Moving into the Tamarack House in late June, 1841, was Lydia Carli, her husband Paul, brother-in-law Dr. Christopher Carli and her family. The House was constructed for her half-brother, Joseph R. Brown, who enticed her to move to this rugged country and raise her family.
Carli always wanted to make sure that her life story was written correctly. A.B. Easton, the editor of the Stillwater Gazette, put his interview with Mrs. Carli in quotes in the very first pages of his two-volume history of the St. Croix Valley. Easton’s history was published in 1909, four years after Mrs. Carli’s death.
Lydia Carli speaks of the first Christmas day in Stillwater:
“I suppose I ought to tell you something about the first Christmas celebration ever held in Stillwater. And speaking of that reminds me that several years ago a fellow was here and talked a long time about this old time affair, and then went away and wrote a nice story about it; but made a bad break in the first line by saying there was but one person living in this city who observed Christmas day in 1841. The two children I brought with me are still living, and I am quite sure they were present at that famous Christmas gathering. Yes, you can wager they were strictly in it.”
Mrs. Carli continued, “Our household, at the time mentioned, consisted of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph R. Brown and their three children, Dr. Carli and myself and two children. On the bluff back of us were about a dozen Sioux Indians. I manufactured a lot of incongruous things in the nature of dolls for the little girls and some wonderful zoological impossibilities for the boys, made of dough. We called these Christmas presents. Wouldn’t compare with the glittering treasures that adorn Christmas trees in these modern times. When we came to the subject of the feast my brother suggested that we get up a dinner for the squaws and children in the tepees, and that he would provide for the men and would invite all the inhabitants of the town. Christmas morning dawned bleak and cold and gray. When I looked out no living thing met my sight; nor did a sound break the solitude. The quagmire now covered by the business part of Stillwater was covered deep with snow, and a desolate white waste stretched away on every side. There was not sound of Christmas bells, no outside greetings to exchange. The Christmas bill of fare comprised pemmican (thin strips of meat dried in the sun), salt pork, black dried apples, bread, coffee and sugar. The pork was of the ‘condemned’ variety. And right here-let me see, in the Bible doesn’t condemned mean the same as damned? The flour sent to us had also been condemned by the government-and no doubt the examiners used the scriptural synonym in speaking of it-and the stuff arrived here in solid chunks, which I had to smash up and sift before using. But not withstanding all these drawbacks and discouragements the day and the dinner were merry. The table had no covering of cloth; we didn’t use one for the reason that in the winter it would freeze to the table if anything wet was spilled on it. The Indian guests were not only all eyes and ears in wonder and expectation, but pretty near all mouths when it came to the business of eating. The squaws were on their best behavior, if you know what that is, and if one of them spilled her coffee, she scooped it up with remarkable agility.”
“It is hardly necessary to remark that we were shy on napkins.”
“But everything passed off pleasantly and the three of us who are yet living who participated in this first Christmas gathering in this city often revert to the occasion as one of the memorable events in our checkered lives.”
In 1844, Joseph Brown rented the Tamarack House to Robert Kennedy, who operated it as a boarding house for a short time. Dr. Christopher Carli used the House for his medical practice in 1846. It was also where the firm of Brown & Carli was formed.
It is believed the Tamarack House was dismantled after 1847.
Lydia Carli died on August 11, 1905, at the age of 87 years. Her life was full of adventure and travel. There were many highs and lows for such a pioneer woman, and many firsts in the city that we call Stillwater including the first Christmas.
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
