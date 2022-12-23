Peterson-Brent.jpg

During the early years of settlement, there were not many people around. There were only a few people to attend celebrations, including the first Christmas celebrated in Stillwater. There were some settlers and some Native Americans who joined together to celebrate in the area’s first home, the Tamarack House.

The construction of the house began in the year 1841 with Joseph Hall overseeing the construction. The logs were halved together at the corners and held together with clay. When completed it looked a lot like the adobes of Lower California.

