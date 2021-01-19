During the past year, the frontline workers have withstood the worst of the pandemic. Doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel have done over and above what has been called for to keep the public safe. There are other workers that have stepped up and turned the unusual situation into something that can be called miraculous – those are our teachers.
Even before this, teachers had to work in schools with nearly zero materials or even schools with just one room. Teachers and their students have a relationship that is special – so when one teacher gives all of that up for family – that teacher is even more special.
Sarah O’Brien was that special teacher in Stillwater.
O’Brien was born April 1, 1845 at New Castle on the Miramichi River in New Brunswick, Canada. She moved with her family first to Maine then to Stillwater in the fall of 1855.
She began teaching in the Lyman district north of Stillwater. It was a one-room school and she taught there for nine years. She taught one year in the Rutherford neighborhood, one year near Afton and two years in Marine.
In 1874, she began teaching in Stillwater at the Lincoln school on the north hill. She eventually would move on to the Central School where she would teach every grade and when she resigned from teaching in 1896, she was the principal of the school.
The Central school was built in 1869 with stonewalls, measured 53 X 85 feet, three stories tall with a belfry and was “substantial and commodious building with eight rooms.”
The building was to cost only $28,000, but with the addition of steam heat, schoolroom furniture and other items, the final cost of the school was $45,000. The building was razed in 1937 to make way for the new Junior High [or East Wing] School built in 1938.
She rarely missed a day teaching. However, in late May 1890 she was forced out because of illness. The “Stillwater Messenger” said, “Miss Sarah O’Brien, one of the most efficient and popular teachers in our public schools, was compelled to give up her work for a time at least on Friday of last week in consequence of an attack of pneumonia. For several days she was in critical condition, but at this writing the prospects of her recovery are encouraging.”
Her brothe’s, James S. O’Brien, wife passed away in 1896.
Without hesitation, she resigned her teacher’s position to help him raise his children and “take charge of the household.”
The Stillwater Board of Education passed a resolution about Sarah O’Brien’s career, which said, in part:
“During her career as a teacher in the schools of this city, more than one thousand children have received instruction from her. In the capacity of teacher and principal, she has been faithful, earnest, efficient and unswerving in her loyalty to her superiors.
Her work has always been characterized by conscientious effort; and the symmetrical development of the child has been her highest concern.”
The Board also noted that the “earnest expression of esteem and confidence by her former student are verbal monuments to her untiring industry in their behalf, and to her devotion to duty.”
“Aunt Sarah,” as she became known continued to look after her brothers five children for the rest of her life.
She passed away on Feb. 20, 1944 – just a few weeks short of her 99th birthday. She lived with Mr. and Mrs. Ralph McGrath at 422 W. Pine St. in Stillwater. Her “devotion to duty” was never questioned as her devotion to the over one thousand students she taught in the Stillwater schools.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
