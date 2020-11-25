BY Lee Miller
GAZETTE columnist
During the 1918 pandemic more than 10,000 Minnesotans died, the majority in the October-January time frame.
We now face even worse in the 2020 pandemic if we cannot change our behaviors. The virus is airborne in tiny particles that can float for hours in homes, churches, restaurants and stores. A few minutes of breathing them can infect you. Follow Dr. Anthony Fauci’s example. Fauci heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci advices residents to go out only when critical, and wear a mask indoors and out.
When asked about the 6-foot rule, Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, noted airborne particles can fill an entire room, so there is no safe distance.
Let’s all stay home as much as possible, and mask up when we go out. Unfortunately, there are masks of dubious quality online. Consider buying masks from reputable sources such as at BonaFideMasks.com. They are produced by a reliable manufacturer in China, independently tested in the US, and are on the FDA Emergency Use Authorization List. (I have no financial interest in this recommendation.) Aside from the pandemic and turning to look outside, the birds are fueling up at the feeder as our weather seesaws between above and below average temps. The Mourning Doves fly in before sunup to eat seeds that fell on the ground, and are joined after sunrise by the Junkos. The other birds implement feeder pecking orders within and between species.
People are putting up lights early this year. I sure look forward to the neighbor’s Leg Lamp. It makes you smile no matter the weather.
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
