Squirrels tend to have a lot of fun. If you observe them, you will spot them chasing each other around the yard, running circles around the trees, and leaping from branch to branch.

Wow! How many other animals have that much fun over the course of each day.

All that activity is really intended to keep them in good shape for survival.

If you watch, they are always watching for hunters keeping an eye on them.

The constant twitching of their tail is a diversion to make the animal seem larger than it is and provides a moving decoy for owls, hawks, eagles, minks, fishers, and yes, dogs. You see, life in nature is always a blink of the eye away from disaster.

Oh, I forgot, it also helps the squirrel land on its feet when it jumps.

So, even as I watch the squirrels trying to get into my bird feeders, I lightly resist their efforts. A squirrel guard on the feeder pole, and a little trimming of tree branches close to the feeder, keep the squirrels on the ground waiting for the birds up on the feeders, to provide the handouts.

This winter I have had up to five squirrels in the yard at a single time.

Obviously, someone else in the neighborhood is not filling their feeders.

Well, if you have the squirrels, you might as well have fun with them.

I converted a bird feeder, attached to a cable that led up to a tree branch, into a squirrel feeder. With a cob of corn attached to the cable, it gives me the chance to be part of their fun, and, to photograph their antics at the same time.

Hope they find the corn they hid under the snow. Enjoy!

David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer.

His books can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com

