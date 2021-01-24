Squirrels tend to have a lot of fun. If you observe them, you will spot them chasing each other around the yard, running circles around the trees, and leaping from branch to branch.
Wow! How many other animals have that much fun over the course of each day.
All that activity is really intended to keep them in good shape for survival.
If you watch, they are always watching for hunters keeping an eye on them.
The constant twitching of their tail is a diversion to make the animal seem larger than it is and provides a moving decoy for owls, hawks, eagles, minks, fishers, and yes, dogs. You see, life in nature is always a blink of the eye away from disaster.
Oh, I forgot, it also helps the squirrel land on its feet when it jumps.
So, even as I watch the squirrels trying to get into my bird feeders, I lightly resist their efforts. A squirrel guard on the feeder pole, and a little trimming of tree branches close to the feeder, keep the squirrels on the ground waiting for the birds up on the feeders, to provide the handouts.
This winter I have had up to five squirrels in the yard at a single time.
Obviously, someone else in the neighborhood is not filling their feeders.
Well, if you have the squirrels, you might as well have fun with them.
I converted a bird feeder, attached to a cable that led up to a tree branch, into a squirrel feeder. With a cob of corn attached to the cable, it gives me the chance to be part of their fun, and, to photograph their antics at the same time.
Hope they find the corn they hid under the snow. Enjoy!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.