As the pandemic grinds on, our choices affect how much risk we take. A Sunday drive showed some choices people are making. The breezy walk/biking path across the river bridge is a favorite for people from all over the Twin Cities.
They even bring their dogs. Boats fill the river on weekends, seeking the last of summer sunlight. Many remain apart, but some raft together and party. At Nelson’s Ice Cream shop people dutifully wait in line 6 to 8 feet apart with masks waiting their turn to enter. Then many retire to the shade across the street and sit in family groups enjoying giant, dripping cones.
Even the bees are making choices. On steamy days workers cool off as the sun is setting by clinging on the front.
One hive has a Minnesota-born queen, and they remain apart, while the other hive has a Texas-born queen and they enjoy crowding together … evidence of social distancing in Apis mellifera.
We finished off the last of the local sweetcorn. It has been a banner year.
And Anne’s heirloom tomatoes are coming to an end. But there is still time to enjoy BLT’s with giant slabs of tomato. Life is good even at a distance.
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.