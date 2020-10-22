Stillwater, MN (55082)

Today

Rain and snow this morning turning to rain in the afternoon. Thunder possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.