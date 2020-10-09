One of the most challenging parts of a new organization is to figure out your mission. The excitement of the new organization brings a lot of ideas and there can be “push and pull” on the direction that the group wants to go. When the Washington County Historical Society was organized in 1934, they had a spiritual leader that set the course that is still being followed today.
In early 1934, representatives from several local organizations got together to form the Washington County Historical Society. Chester S. Wilson, a prominent local attorney, presided over the informal meeting at the Stillwater Public Library. It was decided to hold a formal organizational meeting sometime in the near future. A committee of seven was chosen to arrange for the meeting. On Wednesday, April 11, 1934, about 75 people from throughout the county gathered at the Stillwater Public Library and officially formed the Washington County Historical Society.
The Washington County Superintendent of Schools, Edward E. Bloomquist, was elected the first President of the Society; with Mrs. William C. Masterson elected vice-president. The group then listened to Theodore Blegen, superintendent of the Minnesota Historical Society who spoke on the value and purposes of county historical societies.
On May 14, 1934, the Historical Society met at the Stillwater Public Library and the Rev. Albert C. Ernst of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Stillwater spoke on the subject “objectives for the association.”
Ernst was born at Janesville, Wisconsin on Dec. 26, 1869. He was the oldest child of Henry and Augustina Ernst. At the age of 15, he came with his parents to Afton, Minnesota. His father was a professor, then later president of Luther Seminary in Afton, the family living in an octagon house.
In 1886, Ernst entered Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, and graduated from there in 1889. He then enrolled in Capital Seminary, and was a graduate in 1893. Receiving his first call from a congregation in Orting, Washington, Ernst was ordained on July 2, 1893 by his father, and assisted by the Rev. William Schmidt, at Afton.
Ernst Served two years with the congregation in Washington, he then moved to a congregation in Washington Heights section of Chicago. He remained there eight years.
On Jan. 3, 1904, Ernst was installed as the sixth pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stillwater. He resigned his position in January 1947, after serving 43 years of continuous serviced to the church. Ernst then became the Pastor Emeritus of St. Paul’s Church, a position he held until his death in 1955.
In 1922, Ernst went to Europe as a commissioner of the National Lutheran Council to aid in supervising the distribution of food and clothing from the United States. In this capacity, he served in Russia six months and in Germany for one.
He served on the board of the St. Paul Luther College and was its president for many years. In the Lutheran Mutual Aid society, he was chair of the board and had served as president and vice-president.
By 1934, Rev. Ernst had the resume that would help the new history organization. In the beginning of his speech, he stressed the need of avoiding having too many projects all going at once.
“Choose one,” he said, “and when that is well under way start another. Your work is to bring the past to the future. To do that well you must keep your association compact and your projects clear. Yours is not a society for gathering antiques, neither is it for your own especial amusement. It is for the benefit of the future.”
The Historical Society took Rev. Ernst’s words to heart. Steadily, the new organization built up its membership, purchased the Warden’s House then the Hay Lake School in Scandia. Today the direction is still for the future at the historical society. The organization is in the process of renovating a building on South Greeley Street for a modern Heritage Center. The work is still in the fundraising stages and to donate visit: www.wchsmn.org.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
