As we wait for the real signs of winter to arrive, it has been fun to watch nature. Driving near sunset by the Lake Elmo Airport last week, I saw several flocks of over 200 geese flying in formation. What a sight. The only problem - it was too dark to take a distant photograph of the moving flock.
For those creatures that are planning on staying in the region, they are busy making preparations before the snow and ice makes it difficult. I spotted a pair of eagles that were preparing their nest for next year. Many nesting pairs will use the same nest for years. Nest – it was half the size of my porch.
Many people do not realize that eagles do house cleaning this time of the year. With all the mess in the nest from raising 2 or 3 offspring, instead of cleaning it out, they simply build another layer on top. (Reminds me of people sweeping dirt under the rug.)
With a nest the size of a sub-compact car, the eagles bring in sticks and branches to add another couple feet to the top of the nest.
The biggest fear; did they pick a tree that was good for many years of adding to the heavy nest. It takes a huge pine or cottonwood tree.
Talking to people that live next to a nest, their biggest complaints are the sticks and branches that are dropped in their yard and roof, while the eagles rebuild the nest. Like kids, they simply leave things where they drop. Watch for an eagle with a branch in its beak.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His latest book – The Outbreak can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com.
