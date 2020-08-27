For the past five months, Valley Access Channels (VAC) has sponsored a series of cable programs about COVID-19 and its impact on our local communities. The series, entitled, “COVID-19: Recovery in the Valley,” recently focused on local governments’ response to the pandemic. Marguerite “Margot” Rheinberger of Stillwater, who holds an advanced degree in public health, spoke with Oak Park Heights Mayor Mary McComber, Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski, and Washington County Commissioner Gary Kriesel.
On August 7, Marguerite “Margot” Rheinberger sat down in Lowell Park for a round-table interview with Mary McComber, Ted Kozlowski, and Gary Kriesel to discuss the changes our community has experienced since the pandemic - and VAC’s COVID-19 related programming - began in March. Mayor Kozlowski and Mayor McComber appeared on the program’s first installment alongside Margot. Back in March, everyone felt a cautious yet enthusiastic optimism for the future. Mayor Kozlowski still felt a “glimmer of hope for the remainder of the [2019] school year.” No one could have anticipated what happened next nor its intensity. Mayor Kozlowski explained, “It’s not the height the river reaches, but the longevity of it staying at that height that makes it difficult.”
The Stillwater area had much to look forward to this spring, summer, and fall. The Stillwater High School Class of 2020 were excited to celebrate their most remarkable accomplishments, the community was preparing to officially open the bridge downtown, and families were looking forward to exploring trails and visiting local businesses. But we quickly realized these events and experiences would not be able to proceed as normal. Mayor Kozlowski described the feeling as, “like a Christmas present you can’t open.” Commissioner Kriesel says the County immediately declared a state of emergency. Many changes were sustained very quickly, and the leaders of our community stepped up to keep us safe and keep our community above water.
Mayor Kozlowski has two daughters, ages ten and eleven. “My eleven-year-old was getting ready to start middle school this year,” he said, “And she was really looking forward to it.” He says while his eleven-year-old is feeling sadness and loss, his ten-year-old is feeling cautious and anxious. There are a wide range of emotions students will feel as we all adapt to the transformation of the way we learn, but Mayor Kozlowski says he is deeply thankful for our teachers who have been so accommodating and helpful during this stressful time.
Mayor McComber says she and other leaders are often asked how long the pandemic will last, or how long certain rules will be in place. Of course, there is no way for any of us to know how long any of this will go on, and we don’t know what may change in the future for better or for worse. It is important to remember that our community and leadership are here to support us, and we are all working through this together. Cities have waived late fees for businesses and offered $2500 grants to be used for anything COVID-19 related. Assistance has also been offered for liquor license fees, parking fees, and other reimbursements.
To encourage people to safely visit Stillwater and Oak Park Heights restaurants, city-related websites put out statements advocating for outdoor dining.
A handful of downtown Stillwater businesses cleaned up alleyways to provide an environment for all of the restaurants to get creative. Now, innovative makeshift patios line the alleyway, allowing patrons to dine outdoors while social distancing and enjoying Stillwater’s beautiful sights.
The Velveteen Speakeasy has transformed the small garden space across from the Lowell Inn into an immersive and ethereal dining experience, which the Mayors hope never goes away. Other accommodations have been made to allow patrons and visitors to enjoy downtown safely. Now, folks are allowed to enjoy alcohol in Lowell Park if they choose to.
Mayor Kozlowski thinks bringing takeout from a local restaurant and a bottle of wine to the park would make for a fun and unique evening experience! While the pandemic has presented us with a lot of challenges, it seems that it has also brought about great opportunity for creative change in the way we enjoy our beautiful community.
Emergency responders have carried on business as usual throughout the pandemic.
As always, Mayor Kozlowski says, the responders put public safety first and quickly adapt to all situations. With regard to the new rules such as sanitizing surfaces, washing hands, and wearing masks, he says, “It is no more challenging for the officers than it is for you or I to remember to wear a mask or wash our hands.” The Stillwater Police Department is here to support and protect the community, and they are happy to follow the necessary guidelines to keep everyone safe, healthy, and well.
All three of the program’s guests are so disappointed that our community is missing out on some of our distinguishing and exciting events like the Washington County Fair, Lumberjack Days, the Fourth of July fireworks, HarvestFest, and more. And community leaders face concerns for the future: while there were aids offered this year, will there be aids offered next year if they are needed? How will we continue to keep our businesses, the pillars of our community, standing strong? But we can be certain that with time and through collaboration, we can slow the spread of the pandemic and stay strong.
As final words of advice, Mayor McComber says, “We must work together. Wear your mask, and wash your hands, so we can get things back to normal.” Mayor Kozlowski advises, “Stop fighting on Facebook, on the Internet… we have to be together. If social media is filled with fighting, the community can’t connect on what’s important.” And Commissioner Kriesel agrees, “We can’t be divided. Despite the approaching election, it would benefit us more to focus positively on our community, friends, and neighbors.”
As always, remember to shop and eat locally and support our small businesses and restaurants. Our businesses define and uplift our community, and we hope they will continue to do so forever.
This program is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3dH3D8-jrM.
