So many people I know are saying good riddance to 2020. I get it. This pandemic has been a bad dream for many, and it has been a nightmare for many others. I thought I would recap some of the notable weather events that occurred in our great state in 2020.
I’m not ranking them, just bringing back some weather memories for you from last year.
If you moved here in the past couple of years, I have to tell you that big snows in April are not normal. We only average 2.4 inches of snow for the month. Anyone who has lived here for years will tell you that we are coming out of our winter cocoon in April.
We have now had three consecutive Aprils with snowstorms. We were hit twice this past April. The one most remember was the Easter Sunday storm. Our eggs were buried in 6.6 inches of snow in the metro. We wound up with 7.3 inches for the month, which paled in comparison to 2018 when we had to shovel away 26.1 inches. That set a record for the snowiest April.
It was a busy severe weather season this summer with several rounds of extreme rains in parts of the state. In late June, one storm produced more than 8 inches of rain near Winthrop. Just days later, central Minnesota was hit with torrential rainfall. Over 8 inches of rain fell near Little Falls with flooding in many areas.
We had our share of tornadoes in 2020, but the one that grabbed our attention was the vortex that hit parts of Otter Tail County on July 8. It was rated an EF-4 with winds over 165 mph. Sadly, there was one fatality, and we haven’t seen a tornado of that magnitude in nearly ten years.
We did many stories on WCCO about the wildfires in California and parts of the Rocky Mountains. In September, the winds were just right (or just wrong depending on how you look at it) to carry the smoke and debris to the upper Midwest. You could see the haze in the sky, it kept our high temperatures down a few degrees and it made for some spectacular red/orange sunrises and sunsets.
And you knew I was going to bring up snow again. October was a windy month with wind gusts over 40 mph on six consecutive days. I had many of my outdoor Halloween monsters tip over quite often. Then those creatures were buried in 9.3 inches of snow. October 2020 was the snowiest on record eclipsing 1991 (the Halloween Blizzard). Remember that the bulk of that snow in 1991 actually fell on Nov. 1.
Cheers to a safe, magical, memorable, fun, exciting and stress-free 2021. I will make resolutions that I will never keep, and I will often utter the phrase, “Let’s have fun in 2021”.
Stillwater native Chris Shaffer is WCCO’s chief meteorologist.
