Beginning Sept. 1, Part 1 of the Groundwater Protection Rule went into effect across Minnesota. Part 1 of the Groundwater Protection Rule restricts the application of nitrogen fertilizer in the fall and on frozen soils in areas with vulnerable groundwater.
It applies to approximately 12-13% of Minnesota’s cropland and nearly half of the land in Washington County.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture developed the Groundwater Protection Rule in collaboration with farmers, agronomists, and local government in order to reduce nitrate contamination across the state. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has found that 3 billion pounds of nitrogen enter our water supply from fertilizer and nutrient-rich soil every year. The amount of nitrogen flowing downstream into the Mississippi River has doubled since 1996 and in some agricultural communities, more than 20% of wells are contaminated by nitrates.
In Washington County, 100% of our drinking water supply comes from groundwater. Six years ago, Washington Conservation District worked with MDA and local landowners to sample well water from homes in southern Washington County. Of the samples tested, 20.2% of those in Cottage Grove (50 total) and 8.3% of those in Denmark Township had nitrate levels above the Health Risk Limit.
The biggest risk associated with high nitrates in drinking water above the health risk limit is a disorder called “blue-baby” syndrome, or methemoglobinemia. It affects infants younger than six months old that drink formula mixed with the water and can pose a risk to pregnant women as well. Blue-baby syndrome reduces the oxygen carrying capacity of blood and babies suffering from the illness might turn bluish in color, develop long-term digestive or respiratory problems, or even die.
Last year, the Washington Conservation District partnered with MDA to form a local advisory team in southern Washington County in order to develop strategies to address nitrates contamination. This year, the Conservation District received a $75,000 grant from the Minnesota Clean Water Fund to provide technical and financial assistance to agricultural landowners to promote nitrogen fertilizer best management practices, help to develop nutrient-management plans, and implement alternative land management tools including cover crops and perennial crops.
Currently, the Groundwater Protection Rule only applies to agricultural land – not lawns or golf courses.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture estimates that 94 – 95% of the nitrogen sold in our state is applied to agricultural crops. Previous research has also shown that nitrogen
applied to lawns is less likely to leach into groundwater because turf grass is perennial and has a dense root structure. For the same reason, the Groundwater Protection Rule also has an exemption allowing farmers to apply fall fertilizer to perennial crops.
To learn more about the Groundwater Protection Rule, find a map of areas where fertilizer restrictions apply, and learn about exceptions to the rules, go to www.mda.state.mn.us/nfr.
Angie Hong is an educator for East Metro Water - www.mnwcd.org/emwrep - which has 25 local government partners. Follow her outdoor adventures on YouTube at @Angie Hong MN Nature Mom. Contact her at 651-330-8220 x.35 or angie.hong@mnwcd.org.
Washington Conservation District offers technical assistance and cost share/incentive payments to implement nitrogen fertilizer best management practices. For questions or to set up a site visit, please contact Angela Defenbaugh at adefenbaugh@mnwcd.org or 651-330-8220 extension 23.
