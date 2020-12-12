Like you, I do not like inaccurate or biased reporting. For more than 30 years, objectivity and truthful reporting have been the underpinnings of all the successful journalists I have worked with. It is not always easy, but critically necessary.
So to see the public’s general distrust of mainstream media is not only discouraging, it is painful. None of us want media to be viewed in this way because we need journalists to look out for our best interests in many areas of society. Whether you consider community journalism part of that “media” umbrella is almost irrelevant as all media seem to be lumped together in this new environment of distrust, accusations and societal divisions.
Our role as a news organization is not to create divisions, but to provide accurate, fair, objective information. It is a daily commitment. But as consumers, we all make choices about what we read and believe. The question we should all ask when we consume news is whether we are looking only for news that confirms our current beliefs and positions or are we looking to be genuinely informed? That’s an important distinction because seeking news that will only reaffirm our current understanding of the world or that solidifies our beliefs will naturally lead us to a comfortable, but tunneled point of view. And it also makes us more susceptible to nefarious players that are looking to weaponize us in a larger effort to manipulate issues, influence elections, and create chaos and distrust in our communities.
A recent Senate Select Committee on Intelligence report shows how Russian operatives working for Internet Research Agency, based in St. Petersburg, Russia, not only deliberately interfered with the 2016 election, but used socially divisive online ads and posts to influence U.S. voters. They likely touched each of us in 2016 and again in 2020 if social media is any part of your life. The rule to protect yourself? If you can’t verify it, don’t share it, even if it came from grandma.
We become weapons when we are influenced by those posts and further advance the problem when we share them with colleagues, friends and family. It is not unlike the coronavirus – every person that comes in contact with it has the potential to cripple a community.
And the list of bad actors only grows longer with each passing day. Russia, China and Iran are all looking to destabilize democracy and will use each of us, via social media, to achieve that goal, according to the FBI and Justice Department. Facebook and Twitter play a daily game of whack a mole deactivating fake accounts that create disarray in the U.S.
So as a knowledgeable news consumer, it is imperative to make sure we are exposing ourselves first to reliable, truthful news sources, specifically including sources that may not always present the news we want to hear or read. How do we know when we have found them? They will fairly present both sides of an argument, void of personal opinion, and allow us to interpret objectively. And when they get it wrong, they acknowledge and correct it.
Most community journalists are focused on presenting the facts, not persuading readers in one direction or the other. To not be a champion of the facts is a credibility issue and ultimately a death sentence for any journalist. In the communities we cover, credibility is the currency. If we don’t have it, we lose access to community leaders and others who are necessary for us to do our jobs, but we also lose your respect and trust.
Are there times when reporters have the opportunity to “load” an interview in a way that presents one individual or issue in a better light than the opposing individual or issue? Yes, and that temptation likely becomes more pronounced when dealing with politicians and leaders who try to fool the populace and do not have good intentions for anyone other than themselves. But if journalists do their job right, they will remain objective, if for no other reason than to maintain credibility with readers, but also because nefarious players like this eventually step in their mess and don’t need additional help from a journalist to speed up the process.
Will we always get it right and always have all the facts? No. Journalism is not an exact science. But the pursuit of truth, facts and accuracy is the promise we make each time we go to work. We consider readers part of our larger family and like any family, we’ll do everything in our ability to protect you with honest reporting and hopefully earn your respect. This is true whether we are covering crime, school boards, city councils or elected officials at the state level.
Our democracy will always be under attack. The difference now is whether each of us will be an unknowing bullet or whether we will work together for the good of our communities and nation.
As journalists, we are not trying to be popular. But we are trying to get it right. That is our permanent promise to all of our readers.
Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.