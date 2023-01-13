Memories are important to our history. When a part of the community ends, like the lumber industry, it is important to remember and understand how the industry pushed the region into the future. Having memories of our past helps; we remember it – and thanks to Louis Iserman, we have a bit of an insight into the lumber industry of Stillwater.
Iserman was born in July of 1885 about a mile north of Stillwater. He was one of ten children in the family. He grew up along the St. Croix River and watched the activities of the lumbermen. “I first saw the lumberjacks go to the woods in 1890. They had large loads and covered wagons.”
“When men went to the woods they had no suitcases” Iserman recalled, “Their shirts, pants, top shirts and underwear were put in a farmer sack and tied with a rope and slung over a shoulder. One thing a lumberjack never forgot was a small box with a small pair of scissors, three or four darning needles, a bunch of wool, both white and black, and a bunch of buttons, a whetstone and a pair of tweezers. Sundays a man had to do his sewing and patching, Every two weeks he had to boil his clothes for sanitary sake. Those little fellows bit awful hard, and boiling is the only sure cure.”
It was going to happen – and it did. Iserman became a part of the lumber industry. “The wages paid the crew ran from $26 a month to $50, depending on what job you held.”
He noted, “Logging came under three different terms. First, the lumberman from the government bought the logs or whoever owned them. Then he had to send a crew of men to build camps and dames to float the logs to the sawmills. In the winter, they sent up big crews of men to cut the logs. This lasted from November to the last of March. About the first of April most of the men went back for the drive.”
One of the most important pieces of clothing, according to Iserman, was a lumberjacks shoes. “Our caulked shoes were made by hand of French Kip leather. They cost $6 a pair and were almost waterproof. During the hot weather if you got your feet wet too much you got what they called scalded feet. The skin came off the bottom of your feet and between the toes. When this happened you had to keep your feet dry or lay off for a couple of days.”
Iserman pointed out other dangers of the job – “in the fall of the year we were bothered with chapped hands. This was caused by the rope and cold air and water and it caused our hands to crack and bleed.” He continued by noting, “There were other dangers too, especially to the unwary. They had toilets on the boom and for a seat; they only had a 2x4 board. One day a man fell asleep in the toilet and fell in the river!”
Sundays were some of the best times in the camp according to Iserman, “Sundays were filled with various activities. This was a day for sewing and patching. The patching could keep you busy all day.” Another activity was writing letters – “the men would write letters to their mothers, sisters and sweethearts. The young fellows got a kick out of writing to girls they scarcely knew. Sometimes there could be a good fight as too many sweethearts could make it tough.”
For all the hard work Iserman had plenty of great memories of working in the lumber industry. “Yes, I have a lot of wonderful memories from them days gone past. Still hear the cookie hollering, ‘Wake up, it’s daylight in the swamps.’”
Louis married in 1910 and after working at the St. Croix Boom he spent many years working at the Connolly Shoe Company making shoes, maybe ones like he wore on the river during his youth. Louis died on March 10, 1976 – leaving behind a life filled with hardships and memories that bring to life the incredible life of a St. Croix Valley Lumberjack.
If you would like to hear his memories brought to life, his tales are a part of the award winning exhibit at the Washington County Heritage Center, “From the Woods to the World.”
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
