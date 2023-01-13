Peterson-Brent.jpg

Memories are important to our history. When a part of the community ends, like the lumber industry, it is important to remember and understand how the industry pushed the region into the future. Having memories of our past helps; we remember it – and thanks to Louis Iserman, we have a bit of an insight into the lumber industry of Stillwater.

Iserman was born in July of 1885 about a mile north of Stillwater. He was one of ten children in the family. He grew up along the St. Croix River and watched the activities of the lumbermen. “I first saw the lumberjacks go to the woods in 1890. They had large loads and covered wagons.”

St. Croix Boom Cook house

St. Croix Boom Cook house.
Iserman - St. Croix Boom in operation..jpg

St. Croix Boom in operation.
Iserman, Louiis & Lena - 1969 donation of items to Washington County Historical Society.jpg

Louis and Lena Iserman- 1969 donation of items to Washington County Historical Society.
