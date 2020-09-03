I noticed it first two weeks ago. At 5 p.m., on Long Lake, about 12 geese started squawking and then took off from the lake. Then, about 15 minutes later, and again at 5:30, 5:45 and 6 p.m. another group that gathered would leave the lake. I didn’t think very much of it the first couple days. By day three, my curiosity was up. Why every 15 minutes? The groups ranged from eight to 15 geese. Why 5 p.m., and where did they go? As I write this, the pattern is still going on. I took some photos when there was some sun, and not all smoke in the air. As I did, my wife laughed and said some of the geese ran into each other. She could hear their wings collide.
That was it! These were training classes. One or two of the mature geese were taking the yearlings on a training flight, teaching them how to fly in a tight “V” formation. When they returned at dusk, they came back in three groups. In the near darkness, I could see they were teaching them another lesson, to tip sideways and drop 30 to 50 feet rather than quickly come in as a nose dive. One by one they would do it as if it were a game. It was indeed a training school. Finally, I figured out where they went. Until the cornfields are harvested, they were flying into the field by the old Bergmann’s Greenhouse at Highway 36 and and Manning Avenue, eating weeds and seeds until dusk.
The wing dipping maneuver was the same as a friend of mine showed me on his plane years ago, to quickly drop altitude without dropping the nose of the plane. Wonder who copied who??? Happy tail winds.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His latest book: “The Outbreak” can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com.
