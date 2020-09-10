September’s full moon came early this year. The Anishnaabe call it manoominike-giizis, the Rice Moon, when it is time to harvest the wild rice. Looking out the window before sunup, we watched in awe as the moon peeked through low clouds.
A country ride to regain our sanity led through a conservation preserve set aside to protect the rivers and wetlands. Purple Joe Pye blooms were framed by Woodland Sunflowers and Prairie Goldenrod attracted bumble bees foraging food for the winter to come. The milkweed pods are almost ready to pop and send their seeds floating afar. And the winds blew the prairie grasses in unison like waves on a sea. Once Nature’s sea of life stretched for hundreds of miles. At least our grandchildren’s grandchildren will have these preserves to admire and dream of what was.
On the way home farmers were bailing the last crop of hay, the cows were walking single file to the milking barn after grazing all day, and a doe led her twin fawns across the country lane. Take a country-ride to recharge … frost will be here soon enough.
