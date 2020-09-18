Every year, there are corn fields and mazes that entice you to come see their crops before they are harvested. They are fun places to educate children and adults.
After seeing sunflowers in several backyards, my wife and I decided to make an up-close visit to a sunflower field. I had seen them from the freeways, but never up close. Just north of us, in Rush City, there is a field that is set up for visitors. It was a good experience.
For the non-sunflower-gardener, you could drive into them and walk trails that led to fields that were in pre-flowering, full flowering and in the harvest stage. I had no idea what the early and late stages were like. Here, in fields that could blind you with all the yellow flowers, you could wander into the row upon row of flowers.
As you found your favorite flowers to take your photos next to, you realized you were sharing the huge flowers with bees and butterflies. They were there for the sticky oils that sunflowers are harvested for. Fortunately, if you left them alone, they were fully content to share the beauty.
For the city dwellers, there were even corn fields there where you could disappear two rows deep into the 8-foot high corn stalks. Now, I have a better feel for losing people in a corn field.
So, if you are looking for a great fall experience, check out the fields before they are harvested. It can be worth your time.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His latest book – “The Outbreak” can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com
